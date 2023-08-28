Arthur B. Glaski, 73 

MOULTONBOROUGH — Arthur Bruce Glaski, 73, husband of Kathleen Glaski since 1980 of Moultonborough, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 27, at home after a long illness with his family by his side.
Arthur was born on April 2, 1950, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, to the late Arthur and Hazel Glaski (Hutchinson).
Mr. Arthur Glaski was employed by Center Harbor and Sandwich Bay Districts and also self-employed as a master plumber, carpenter, jack of all trades and volunteer firefighter, serving as captain on the Moultonborough Fire Department for many years.
He was active in the Winnipesaukee Sportsmans Club, NRA, Boy Scout leader and Hunter Safety instructor.
He was a lifelong resident of Moultonborough. He married Kathleen French and they made their home in Moultonborough. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who cherished time spent with family. A lighthearted and hardworking man, he had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Arthur was also an accomplished pianist and organist who loved all types of music and was in a band in high school. He enjoyed boating, fishing, reading, history, politics and religion, and spent most of his time with family and friends and enjoyed Thursday’s at Buckey’s Restaurant.
He will be remembered by his sense of humor and extensive knowledge of many things.
He is survived by his son Brian Glaski of Moultonborough; his daughter, Beth Glaski and her significant other, John Vanasse of Moultonborough; his daughter, Jennifer Sundquist of Rhode Island; his sisters, Dale Cole of North Carolina and Eva Leahy of Virginia; as well as all of his grandchildren.
Arthur’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice staff for their wonderful care and to Arthur’s many friends for their many acts of kindness and support during his illness.
Visitation hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith.
Funeral services with be held Thursday Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at the Center Harbor Congregational Church. Burial will follow at Holland Hill cemetery in Moultonborough. Reception will follow at Buckey’s Restaurant and Tavern in Moultonborough.
In lieu flowers, memorial donations in his memory may also be made to the Winnipesaukee Sportsman’s Club.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Glaski family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
