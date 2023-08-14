Anthony W. Pike, 69

MEREDITH — Anthony Wayne Pike, 69, AKA "Andy" or "Tony" Pike of Meredith, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, at his residence.
Andy was born in Laconia, on Dec. 15, 1953, son of the late Donald Pike and Joyce (Fortier) Pike.
Andy was a lifelong resident of Meredith and graduated in 1971 from Inter-Lakes High School. He played Little League in his younger days and Babe Ruth in high school. Andy was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed golf with his dad and was on the Meredith men's bowling league team called Lumbertown. He also enjoyed boating with his family on many of the local lakes in the summer and ice fishing on them in the winter.
After graduating from high school, Andy went on to work in a local gas station, Matheson Sunoco, which was located in Meredith, where the now Cumberland farms is. He worked there for many years servicing vehicles and pumping gas for many of the local people. Later in his life he moved on to Alan Rogers working in Laconia for 15 years playing softball with many of his co-workers. After that he worked for Steve Blake construction company. That is what led him to starting up his own business AP construction. Andy and his son Shannon worked doing the construction company for many years, up until the past year when he decided it was time for him to retire.
Andy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gloria; his son, Shannon (Shawn) and Patricia Hilton-Pike, their son, Andy's only grandson, Brennan Pike; his brother, Elwood Pike and wife Linda of Meredith, and Dale Pike of Meredith; there are also several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations go to the Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire or to the Pike family.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, to celebrate his life.
