NORTHFIELD — Anthony Joseph “Tony” Adams, 63, of Northfield, died of a sudden stroke on June 4. He was born in Franklin Hospital to Shirley Gates Adams and Richard Adams of Northfield.
He graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1975. He attended Laconia Tech School for two years, earning a degree in electronics. After that he worked at the Tilton Endless Belts for a year in order to save money for college. He attended Northeastern University and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He did a variety of work, one of his favorites being a job at a Las Vegas casino, and eventually came back to Northfield to work at PCC Structurals until he left there to take care of his mother.
While Tony suffered from ill health for most of his life, he met each and every setback with courage, quiet strength, and a wonderful sense of humor that endeared him to all his doctors and nurses throughout his lifetime, his caregivers at Fresenius Dialysis Center, his family, and his friends.
Tony was an old fashioned gentleman, a kind and generous man who was fun to be with. He loved classic rock music, his Patriots and his Red Sox. He loved his extended family of Adamses and Murphys and was devoted to his niece and his nephew.
Tony was a talented woodworker. He built a beautiful pergola in his backyard and was excited to watch the grapevines grow up and over it. He had become interested in gardening and learning about birds. He really enjoyed the Tilton Historical Society and sharing old photos and videos of life growing up in Tilton-Northfield.
He is survived by his sister, Andrea Adams and her husband Robert Goeman of Exeter and their children Valerie Goeman and Barrett Goeman; his aunt and godmother, Betty Cross Adams of Northfield; and beloved cousins and friends.
Tony will be laid to rest with his parents in St. John’s Cemetery in Tilton. There will be no funeral service, but there will be a celebration of his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please give to the National Kidney Foundation.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
