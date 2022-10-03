HILTON HEAD, Couth Carolina — Ann Patricia Luneau Lapchick of Hilton Head, South Carolina, died peacefully October 1, 2022, of complications from dementia, with her family by her side.
Ann was born in 1935 in Laconia, New Hampshire, to Lena and Alfred Luneau. She is predeceased by her four older brothers, Alfred, John, Bruce and Richard, and her beloved dog Charlie.
Ann graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957, where she majored in English Literature and sang with and accompanied the UNH concert choir on the piano. She was a proud sorority sister at Alpha Chi Omega and recently attended her 60th reunion in Durham, New Hampshire.
Ann married Joseph D. Lapchick at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 1958. Their 60-plus years of married life was complete, with two cross-country moves and many job changes, until they retired in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 1998. She treasured summer vacations at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire where she often reunited with her brothers and their families. A highlight of her married life with Joe was a seven-month trip on their boat, the Rubicon, down the Chesapeake Bay and around the coast of Florida, with many adventures along the way.
Ann was an accomplished seamstress and gourmet cook and found applique and quilt-making in her later years. She played classical piano beautifully, hosted gourmet dinner parties throughout her life, and after settling in Hilton Head became passionate about her garden and singing in the Hilton Head Choral Society.
Ann leaves a large family to keep her memory alive, including her husband Joe; her children, Susan (Roger), Jodie (Mark) and Mike (Wendy); six grandchildren, Kate Lapchick Glasser (Ben), Prue Gendron (Ev), Theodore Gendron (Will), Olivia Lapchick and Henry Lapchick. She also lived to enjoy the birth of two great-grandsons, Aaron and Jordan Glasser.
Viewing will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, New Hampshire, with a Mass Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, also in Franklin. She'll be laid to rest with her parents Lena and Alfred Luneau in the family plot in Tilton, New Hampshire.
