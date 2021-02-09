LACONIA — Ann Jordan, 93, of Ledges Drive, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Genesis Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Ann was born on April 13, 1927, in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Spence) McGrath.
Ann moved from Cambridge, MA, to Alton, New Hampshire, when she was two years old, when her father Frank bought a general store in Alton Bay, New Hampshire.
Ann attended Alton High School where she met Gilbert Stuart Jordan her high school sweetheart. Gilbert lived in Gilmanton Ironworks. They married in 1948 after WWII.
Ann worked as a switchboard operator for 25 years at Belmont Hill School and six years for Buckingham Brown and Nichols School in Cambridge, MA. She enjoyed raising her family of two boys, Mark and Harry, and a daughter, Joanne Jordan. She was very prolific in English and was an avid reader.
After retirement, she traveled to almost all of the United States, parts of Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Portugal.
She volunteered for 27 years at the Lakes Region Regional Hospital, and then for the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce.
She was known for her exuberant smile, her love of life, and her cheerful laughter. She was a very kind and loving person and did whatever she could to make this world a better place for everyone!
Ann is survived by her daughter, Joanne Jordan of Arlington, MA; and her sister, Patricia of Westford, MA; as well as five grandsons; and two sons, Harry Jordan of North Adams, MA and Mark Jordan of Concord, New Hampshire. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her brother Peter, sister Margaret, brother Paul, and brother David.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
