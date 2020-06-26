Anita (Leroux) Braley, 79, of Washington, NC, formerly of Meredith, NH, and White River, VT, passed away on June 23, 2020, unexpectedly but peacefully at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC, with her daughter by her side.
Anita was preceded in death by her husbands, two sons and two grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Dickinson of Washington, NC, and Penny Elliot of Laconia, NH; one son, Charles (Chuck) Ruiter of Las Vegas, NV, and Center Harbor, NH; three sisters, Linda, Mary and Judy; two brothers, Armand and Larry; thirteen grandchildren, Krystal, Ian, Renea, Brandee, Kevin, Steven, David, Andrea, Danny, Michelle, Cinnamon, Clayton, and Megan, all from various parts of the country; as well as many great-grandchildren.
Anita worked all her life taking care of other people. She always had a hand in raising kids that were close to her, from her sisters and brothers to grandchildren and even the neighbor’s kids. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, camping, fishing and hunting. She taught us all how to do canning, embroidery, crocheting, knitting and lots of other life skills, including survival skills on how to avoid the catawampus and spring and fall deep cleaning. She was definitely strong in her opinions and made sure that you knew where you stood with her. Anita’s personality traits varied with the situations of life from laughing, joking, and crying, to protecting those she called her own, always going above and beyond. In the last few years, she found joy by spending time at the ocean with her toes in the sand and with her Shihtzu Milo.
A celebration of life will be held at her son Chuck’s house in Center Harbor, NH, on August 22, 2020, which will be open to the public. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.washington-funeral.com. Services are by Washington Funeral & Cremation, Hillside Chapel, Washington, NC.
