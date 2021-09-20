Angeline Zoia Harger, 101

Angeline (Angie) Zoia Harger was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away on Saturday, September 18th in the comfort of her home surrounded by family at the age of 101.
She was born in Hartford, CT to Peter and Theresa (Rivizza) Zoia on Sept 17, 1920 and grew up in Elmwood, CT. After graduating from Hall High School in 1938, and having attended Morse School, she sought employment during the Great Depression. With jobs being very difficult to find, after 4 years of searching, she was employed in Hartford as secretary for an attorney.
Being very much a "people person," she didn't enjoy being isolated in an office, so after two years she persisted in applying for a job at The Wiremold Company, until she succeeded getting a secretarial position in data processing. This workplace became like a second family, and she worked there for 20 years, later helping her own mother to get a job in the factory there, as well as her daughter and son.
Angie met Keith, the love of her life on Palm Sunday in 1947. They were engaged in June 1949, then married in November of 1949. Their marriage lasted almost 70 years until Keith died in October of 2019.
Angie's greatest joy was her family of which she was very proud. She also was very efficient and successful in her workplace. She loved to sew, making her own clothes, draperies and slip covers for her own furniture as well as for many friends. She loved to cook, bake, and entertain friends in her home, and loved family gatherings.
Angie and Keith raised their family in a home built on a lot given to them by her parents. Angie's brother Louis and their mother, Theresa lived next door for Theresa's entire life, with Angie taking care of her at the end of her life.
Angie and Keith retired to their home on Newfound Lake in 1983, where they enjoyed a wealth of friends and activities. Angie was a long time member of the Pasquaney Garden Club, and enjoyed participating in events with St. Timothy and Holy Trinity Parishes.
Angie frequently spoke of the many blessings bestowed on her, appreciating her friends, family, and the beautiful surroundings she lived in. She loved playing cards and socializing with neighbors.
Angie was modest about any achievements, but her frugality, her qualities of hard work and perseverance were instrumental in supporting Keith to be successful and raising a happy family. She was especially known for her kindness and willingness to help.
Overall, Angie enjoyed remarkably good health, but received injections for an anemic condition at Speare Oncology for many years, where she received excellent care. The nurses and staff there, as well as the staff at NANA — now Lakes Regional VNA, became like family and were especially comforting after losing Keith. She was under the professional and compassionate care of the LRVNA Hospice for the last months of her life.
Family members include son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Mary Ellen Harger of Ponta Vedra, FL; Nancy and Martin Vazquez of Bridgewater; daughter-in-law Debra Harger of Terryville, CT; grandchildren, Jason Harger; Brianne Thurman; Jeffrey Harger; Matthew Vazquez; Daniel Vazquez; Kristen Harger; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Emilia, Javier and Leyla. She was predeceased in 2018 by her son Donald.
Services — A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated by Fr. Leo LeBlanc on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd., Bristol.
Interment will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakes Region VNA, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222 or to Speare Memorial Hospital with a note - Angie Harger-Oncology, c/o Development Office, 16 Hospital Rd., Plymouth, NH 03264.
