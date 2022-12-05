Andrew John DeRoma, 79, of Alexandria, died suddenly at his home on Nov. 29.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 1943, he was the son of Andrew and Mary (Poznysz) DeRoma.
Andrew was raised in Roslindale, Massachusetts, and resided in that area for many years. In 1975, he moved to New Hampshire to be closer to his children and have a simpler life. In 1975, he married his soulmate, Susan, and had 24 wonderful years with her until her death in 1999.
He continued the business his father started, AJ DeRoma Sons, and continued operating the logging and trucking business until he death.
Andrew loved to travel and have an adventure whenever possible. He did several long trips on his motorcycle with his pals to all sorts of places including Sturgis, Myrtle Beach, Arizona, New York, Florida and many others.
Andrew is survived by his children, Donna DeRoma and Andrea Correia and her husband Jim; stepsons John Bird and Jeff Bird and his wife Kathy; daughter-in-law Cindy Bird; grandchildren, Kelsey Bird, Andrew Bird, Matthew Bird, Katherine Bird and Andrew DeRoma; brother, Frederick DeRoma and his wife Eileen; sister, Carol Stazinski; and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held for family members only. A celebration of life will be held at the Homestead Restaurant, 1567 Summer St., Bristol, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, noon-3 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the DeRoma family with their arrangements. For more information, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
