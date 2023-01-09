FRANKLIN — Andrew D. Brown, 38, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023.
He was born in Manchester on March 13, 1984, and was the son of James and Claudette (Vachon) Brown. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and attended West High School, NHTI, and New England EMS Institute.
Andrew worked at Ace Hardware in Laconia for the last several years. He also had careers in several health, restaurant and other service-related fields.
He had a zest for life, heart of gold, was a friend to all and a kid at heart. Growing up, he was involved in soccer, wrestling, baseball, and countless other activities. He was a writer and poet. Andrew’s family was an important part of his life, especially his fiancé, Chelsea, and his sons whom he loved with all his heart. He will always be remembered by his niece and nephews as the “fun uncle” who would always joke, laugh, and play with them.
He is survived by his fiancé, Chelsea Orlando of Franklin; his two sons, R.J. Brown and Beaux Michael Brown; a stepson, Calin Orlando; his parents, Jim and Claudette Brown of Hooksett; his brother, Aaron Brown, his wife Julie and their sons, Nicholas and Jason; his sister, Meghan McLain, her husband Jason and their children, Alana and Levi, all of Manchester; Cathy Cuchetti and her family with whom he was very close; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon to 3 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.
To leave an online message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com. Information regarding memorial donations will be added to that online obituary once it is determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.