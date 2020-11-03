BELMONT — Alyce M. (Akerstrom) Jewell, 75, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family and joined her beloved husband, Richard 'Dick' in heaven.
Alyce was born in Laconia, on August 5, 1945, the daughter of Albert Jr. and Arlene (Bosselait) Akerstrom.
After marrying Dick right out of high school, they settled in a home on Main Street, in Belmont. In 1968, Alyce began working for the Laconia State School until the doors closed in 1991. Alyce put so much love into caring for “her kids” throughout her years at LSS. She showed her own children there is no limit to the love you can show to another human being. Upon its closing, Alyce began working for Lakes Region Community Services as a manager of the Fairview home for adults formerly living at the State School. She was a great example of hard work and dedication to those working for the agency.
Alyce was involved in so many activities in Belmont. She was a member of the Fire Bells, a group of women who dedicated themselves to providing support to the Fire Department when they were in need. On Old Home Day, Alyce could be found throughout the town, volunteering in a booth, participating in the parade, and ending the day helping to serve the community with the well-known Chicken Barbeque dinner. Alyce was also a member of the Friendly Club, a group of women throughout town "townies" who came together to play cards, share some desserts and enjoy each other’s company. She was a member of the Village Revitalization Committee, and made important contributions to the Heritage Commission, including the Bandstand restoration, during her 5 years of service. Alyce was presented the Community Heritage Award in 2016, recognizing her many contributions to the town of Belmont.
Alyce was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Belmont for many years. Later in life, Alyce and Dick attended masses together. She absolutely loved helping with their Holiday Craft Fair every year until her health made it too difficult to do so.
Her family knows Alyce was welcomed by her husband, Dick, who passed away just 36 days before her.
Alyce is survived by her children, two daughters: Kim Edgren and her ex-husband Andy, and Jennifer Sottak and her husband Brett; a son, Richard J. “Rick” Jewell and his wife Kristie. Alyce was blessed with 11 grandchildren, oldest to youngest: Chloe Sottak, Nate Sottak, Molly Sottak, Micah Edgren, Kaden Jewell, Jada Edgren, Alyssa Edgren, Quinn Jewell, Rebekah Edgren, Brady Jewell and Christian Edgren, all from Belmont. Alyce also leaves behind two brothers: Albert Akerstrom III and his wife Sheila of Belmont and Andrew Akerstrom and his wife Sabra of Arizona. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews from the Akerstrom and Jewell families. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her niece, Belinda Cotton, who helped care for Dick and Alyce until their passing. In addition to her parents, Alyce is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Cailler.
The family would also like to thank the nurses from Franklin VNA & Hospice for the amazing care they gave to Alyce and fulfilling her wish to be in her own home until her passing.
Alyce was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She would drop anything she was doing to help her family. This kind of devotion is what has influenced her family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her. Dick and Alyce are now together on their front porch in heaven, rocking in their chairs, enjoying each other’s company.
A Graveside Service will be held at the South Road Cemetery, in Belmont, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
