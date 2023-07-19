Allen F. Rapp, 82 

MOULTONBOROUGH — Allen Floyd Rapp, 82, of Willow Terrace, died on Monday, July 10, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Allen was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Floyd Jacob Rapp and Elsie Irene (Park) Rapp.
After graduating Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Allen attended the Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a BS in mechanical engineering. He then worked at RCA Space Systems in Hightstown, New Jersey. He returned to Penn State for an MS in mechanical engineering. He and Marianne married in 1965. After an extended honeymoon, traveling across the United States, camping in many of the National Parks, they settled in Granby, Connecticut.
Allen worked as an analytical engineer for United Technologies for over 32 years, doing computer simulation work on various small airplane parts. Rather reluctant about computers in the ‘60s, they became a major part of his career’s work and personal interest. In Connecticut, he supported his children’s interests, which included sports, horses, dogs and various cats. He loved working on radio controlled dune buggies, planes and sailboats, and he built and repaired bicycles. He and Marianne moved to New Hampshire in 1988.
A transition to retirement was assisting at his daughter and son-in-law’s business at the Inn at Pleasant Lake in New London. He mowed the lawn, blew snow and helped keep the computers functioning well. Recently, he supported his son in his present business venture with Pepperidge Farm in Connecticut. He could repair a computer remotely and he could fix almost anything. He was treasurer of the development where he lived, for nine years as well as water operator for at least as many. For some years, he helped set up and run a camera on a loon nest on Lake Kanasatka. He enjoyed various vacation in the U.S. and abroad; one with the four grandchildren just a few years ago.
Allen is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marianne Rapp; son, Michael Allen Rapp of Farmington, Connecticut; daughter, Linda Jeanne Mackenzie and her husband Brian of New London; brother, James Robert Rapp and his wife Diana of Bel Air, Maryland; brother-in-law, Ernest Kully of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Mackenzie, Savannah Leonie Rapp, Joshua Alexander Mackenzie, and Jaymison Michael Rapp; and two nieces and four nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Irene Kully.
The family would like to add a very special thank you to all the staff of the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia, where Allen spent several months receiving wonderful, compassionate care.
An afternoon of remembrance will be held on Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the family home in Moultonborough. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Allen’s name be made to The Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
