INVERNESS, Fla. — Alfred C. Morton Jr., 88, of Inverness, Fl., passed away in his home on January 30, 2021. He was born in Ashland, NH, on December 11, 1932, the son of the late Alfred Sr. and Charlotte Morton.
Alfred was a veteran of the US Air Force. He also worked for many years at Sprague Electric in Plymouth, NH, until he relocated with his wife, Estelle Morton, to Florida in 1979. He finished his working career as a building inspector for the Citrus County Government. Alfred enjoyed computers and was president and a computer instructor for many years with the Crystal River Users Group. He also had a passion for ballroom dancing. Estelle passed away in 2000 and Alfred remarried to Lucille Wallis of Inverness, FL. In 2018.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Lucille Morton; his two sons, Steve Morton and his wife Julie of Thornton, NH, and Alan Morton and his wife Lois of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also a nephew and niece, Fred Morton and Terry Morton Sworab of Ashland, NH.
Alfred will be laid to rest with his first wife of 50 years, Estelle Morton, at the Ashland Green Grove Cemetery at 1:30, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.