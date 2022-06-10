LACONIA — Al Paquin, 78, passed away at his home on May 30, 2022. He was born October 25, 1943 in Laconia.
He leaves behind two sons, Richard Paquin Sr. and Tim Paquin; a daughter, Cindy Lindskog; adopted son, Dave Vallee; sisters, Sandy, Linda and Debbie; brothers, Robert and James; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many extended family.
He was a lifetime member of Elks #876 and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 1. He worked at Allen Rogers for 35 plus years. He enjoyed outdoor sports, camping, traveling, motorcycles and time with family and friends. He always had the biggest smile on his face and a joke to tell. He will be missed by all.
There will be a service at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, July 1, 2022 at noon. There will be a celebration of life at his son Richard's house, 331 Rollercoaster Road in Laconia, starting at noon on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Al and his wife, Bev, are now dancing in the sky. We miss you both!
