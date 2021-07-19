LACONIA — Albert Joseph Merlini, 93, of Laconia, NH, died on July 15 after a period of failing health.
In addition to Barbara, his beloved wife of 63 years, he leaves his children, Carol Symonds of Harwinton, CT, Ann Merlini Fagan and her husband Peter of Gilford, NH, Marie Kozlowski and her husband Rick of Olney, MD; and his four grandchildren: Laurel, Amy, Nicole and Joe; nephews, George Berte and Christopher Burns.
Albert was predeceased by his son, Mark, his sister, Esther Berte, and nephew, Richard Berte.
Albert was born on May 3, 1928, in Marlborough, MA, to John and Lena Merlini. Graduating from Marlborough High School, Albert continued his education at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, receiving his BS in Electrical Engineering in 1948. Albert was recommended to the University of New Hampshire as an instructor and taught in the Electrical Engineering Department for three years. He went on to work for several companies (Frankfort Arsenal, Bendix Aviation, General Electric) on top-secret military programs while continuing his post-graduate education at UNH, MIT, and UPenn. In 1959, Albert took a job with Avco Systems where he worked for 15 years. Albert returned to teaching in 1975, becoming a professor of math and science at what is now known as Lakes Region Community College. Albert loved teaching and before his retirement in 1993, he was twice voted Teacher of the Year and had a yearbook dedicated in his honor.
Albert enjoyed a variety of activities including tennis, swimming, and bi-monthly poker games with his friends. He loved traveling with his wife and cherished the frequent visits of his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed cooking his “famous” spaghetti sauce and ravioli for family and friends.
A funeral mass for Albert will be celebrated at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 277 Union Avenue in Laconia on Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.