BOW — Alan M. Israel of Bow, NH, and formerly of Laconia, NH, passed away on July 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Yvette Bauman; sons Michael (Herma) of Buffalo, NY, and Joel (Lisa) of North Andover, MA; grandsons Samuel, Eric, Scott and Bruce; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his former wife Lois (Schiff) Israel, son Peter Israel, companion Josephine Carnevale, and siblings Myles Israel and Jane Delathouwer.
Alan, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, was a pharmacist and the long-time owner of the Meredith Pharmacy.
A funeral service was held for immediate family members only, because of the Covid 19 pandemic, with a celebration of Alan's life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.