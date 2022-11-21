Abigail Wolfgram
VERO BEACH, Florida — Abigail Ober Wolfgram of Vero Beach, Florida, and formerly of Ashland, passed away recently after a brave battle with cancer.
While Abi could find joy in many things, her greatest joys were her children, Sebastian and Stella Wolfgram. A conversation with Abi always included her children’s latest adventures and successes.
Anyone who knew Abi came to know her sense of humor, wit and impeccable fashion sense.
Abi is survived by her children, Sebastian and Stella; father, Glen Ober; sisters, Sarah and Rebecca Ober; her best friend, Robert Wolfgram; and many friends and former colleagues.
Abi is predeceased by her daughter Ava; her mother, Nancy Ober; and life-long friends, John and Susan Longley; as well as several grandparents.
In our time of grief, we are comforted by the thought of Abi being reunited with so many of the people who were an important part of her life.
The family would like to thank all who supported Abi during her fight. The outpouring of love was, and continues to be appreciated.
The family will be having a private celebration of life.
