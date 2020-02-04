FRANKLIN — Aaron Gaudette passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at Concord Hospital, with his mother, father, and fiancée, Celia, by his side.
Memories of watching Aaron doing the things he enjoyed the most will be remembered forever. Whether it was coaching the St. Paul’s basketball team, playing basketball for Tilton School and Bishop Brady, or being a member of the Babe Ruth team, that his dad was an assistant coach, that went undefeated an entire season, bringing home a championship trophy. Aaron loved snowboarding and spent many hours on the mountain at Gunstock. Aaron and his dad were forever fans of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees that led to many family comments!
During the last years of Aaron’s life, he found his soulmate and recently became engaged to Celia Avery. Their love of adventure included many concerts, vacations to Maine and Florida, and family day trips to explore new things.
During the last week of Aaron’s life, we were surrounded by family and friends who sat with us for hours, shared wonderful, funny stories and continued to pray for a miracle. We will be forever grateful for your love, kindness and support.
Aaron’s last gift to his life was the donation of his organs. This gift will forever change the lives of those we may never meet. Though we are grieving, Aaron will continue to live on in our life and the new lives of those fortunate to receive his gift. Our families will pray that you have a long and healthy life. Aaron’s “gypsy heart” will continue on a new journey.
We would like to thank the Franklin Rescue Squad, the doctor’s and nurses at Franklin Hospital, Concord Hospital ICU, and the Organ Donor team for treating Aaron and our families with love, respect and dignity.
Aaron was predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas and Joan Walsh and Raymond and Lucille Gaudette.
In addition to his parents, Ron and Eileen Gaudette, he leaves behind Thomas and Suzanne Walsh, Kevin and Linda Walsh, Kathy and Brian Kuchinsky, James and Cheryl Walsh, Linda and Phil Defosses, Richard Gaudette, Randy and Laura Gaudette, and Ryan and Julie Gaudette; and numerous cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Road, Franklin, NH 03235; or to a charity of one’s choice.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with Aaron’s arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
