Aaron A. Clement, 35

PLYMOUTH — Aaron Arlyn Clement, 35, of Plymouth, died suddenly on February 21, 2022 at his home.
Born in Plymouth on April 19, 1986, he was the son of Arlyn Clement and Michele (Spead) Racine.
Aaron grew up and was a lifelong resident of Plymouth. He attended Plymouth Elementary Schoo, and Plymouth Regional High School.
Aaron worked with his father at Clements Outdoor Nursery in Plymouth for the past 18 years. He especially enjoyed working with his nephew.
Aaron enjoyed karate, cooking, watching wrestling, and Star Trek. He also enjoyed music and played in a band and was an avid video gamer.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Heather (Downing) Clement; his children, James, Alice, Zachary and Jonathan; his father, Arlyn Clement and his wife Brenda; his mother, Michele Racine and her husband Eric; his sister, Sarah Clement and her significant other, Jon Stevens; nieces and nephew, Alez, Hannah and Courtney.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Wednesday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 20, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Common Man Inn, Foster’s Restaurant, Plymouth.
A graveside gathering will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on May 2 at 11 a.m.
To sign Aaron’s Book of memories, go to, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
