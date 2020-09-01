MEREDITH — Marjorie Lee, who devoted 65 years to the Inter-Lakes School District, was awarded the Wicwas Lake Grange Citizen of the Year Award. The award is given yearly to a citizen of the community who has gone above and beyond to serve their fellow citizens. Grange members nominate and vote for the winner. The award was presented to Lee by Grange Master Steve Durand, outside in front of the Grange building. In attendance were her friends, Bruce and Elaine Campbell and several Grange members.
Ms. Lee began her career teaching English in Sandwich at the Quimby School. In 1963, she went to ILHS where she taught for another 28 years. She also served as an advisor for the ILHS yearbook and to the National Honor Socieity.
Lee retired from teaching in 1991, but then decided to open and run the ILHS store for another 22 years. The profits from the school store were used to fund 74 scholarships. The school board has recently named and dedicated the ILHS Library the "Miss Marjorie Lee Library" in her honor.
