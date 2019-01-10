Wright Museum to host Smithsonian traveling exhibition in May
WOLFEBORO — The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service recently launched a national tour of the exhibition 'Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II.' Opening at the Arizona Capitol Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, Jan. 26, the exhibition will travel to the Wright Museum of World War II May 1 through July 7.
According to Executive Director Mike Culver, the exhibition examines “the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066,” which led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“It embraces themes that are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago,” he said. 'Righting a Wrong' looks at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism, and what it means to be an American."
The exhibition explores this history through images, personal stories and objects from those incarcerated at the camps. A duffle bag in the exhibition, for instance, used by the Imada family when they were relocated to the Gila River camp in Arizona reflects the restrictions to bring only what they could carry. Takeo Shirasawa’s 1943 high school diploma from the Poston camp in Arizona exemplifies the experience of thousands of other teens who had to complete their high school education in camps.
The exhibition’s stop at the Wright Museum is made possible by support from the Montrone Family.
“We are very grateful for their generous sponsorship, giving the Wright this opportunity to become involved in an exhibition with national distinction and importance,” he said. “This is an exhibition of great relevancy that should be seen by every American.”
'Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II' was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The national tour received Federal support from the Asian Pacific American Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, the Terasaki Family Foundation, and C. L. Ehn & Ginger Lew.
Celebrating its 25 anniversary in 2019, the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro will open for the season on May 1 at which time the exhibit will also open. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
