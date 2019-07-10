WOLFEBORO — Featuring rides in World War II vehicles, live music, re-enactors, and animal shows, Wright Museum’s Family Day engages the local business community.
“Family Day brings the community together and many visitors who could potentially be our new next door neighbors,” said Lorie Hopkins of NFP Insurance, an event sponsor.
Kevin Lawlor, Edward Jones financial advisor, who also sponsors the event, said he appreciates the role in town filled by the museum. “Wright Museum is both an educational institution and community gathering place,” he said. “I appreciate Family Day in its emphasis on fun, family and community.”
Generally attracting more than 400 visitors, Family Day takes place on museum grounds and throughout Wolfeboro on Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mike Culver, executive director, is grateful for community support. “I really appreciate how the community rallies around us,” he said. “I hope that Wright Museum, in turn, can deliver great value back to the community.”
Family Day is sponsored by NFP Insurance, Kevin Lawlor - Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Green Mountain Communications, Doran Independent Insurance, Black’s Paper Store and Gift Shop, and the Laconia Daily Sun.
Admission is $9 for members, $12 for adult nonmembers, $10 for children ages five to 17, and free for children four and younger. Parking at the museum is only for people with disabilities on Family Day. For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
