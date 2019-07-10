Time is running out to buy tickets to the Wright Museum’s "A Symposium on D-Day," an event scheduled for July 23, which honors the 75th Anniversary of Operation Overlord.
“We expect a full house,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver, who referred to D-Day as one of the most significant days in 20th-century world history.
“D-Day, June 6, 1944, marked the beginning of the end for Hitler’s Third Reich,” he said. “However, we know that many days of death and destruction followed before the Nazi’s were truly defeated.”
Sponsored by Two International Group, the event features national best-selling authors Patrick K. O’Donnell and Alex Kershaw, whose novels provide insight into Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne invasion in history.
“The stories of those Americans who died as a result of D-Day must not be forgotten,” Culver said. “They should not be defined by their death, but by the lives their sacrifices made possible.”
"A Symposium on D-Day" reflects an important aspect of Wright Museum’s mission, which Culver said is to “remember the sacrifices of all WWII-era Americans and keep history alive.”
“The men who died on D-Day never watched their children graduate from high school, danced at their daughter’s wedding, or held their grandchildren in their arms,” he added. “The actions of these men on this awful day ensured that each American generation since D-Day lived in a free world where those events were possible.”
The symposium will take place on July 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in The Great Hall at Wolfeboro’s Towne Hall. Admission is $15 for non-members and $10 for members.
The Hall can accommodate 200 people, but more seats may be added if needed.
The region’s leading resource for educators and learners of all ages on World War II, the Wright Museum features more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the homefront and battlefield.
