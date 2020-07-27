MEREDITH — Eighteen local artists of the Women’s Caucus for Art, New Hampshire chapter will share stories from their unique perspectives in an upcoming exhibit at Vynn Art Gallery. With a myriad of styles including traditional painting, digital collages and mixed media sculpture, they depict anecdotes from their daily lives. The exhibit, A Woman's Point of View, runs Aug. 1-29 at Vynn Art Gallery, 30 Main St., Suite A. Hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit wcanh.org.
