MEREDITH — Dave Picarillo was already familiar with The Taste of the Lakes Region, from the ticket-holder’s perspective, so he said it was an easy decision to join as a vendor the first chance he got. Twin Barns Brewing Company, which opened in June of last year, will be one of the new participants in the 30th Annual Taste, taking place on Sunday, March 29, at Church Landing in Meredith.
Twin Barns’ brewer, Randy Booth, will also be a familiar face to Taste guests, as he was at last year’s event representing Hobbs Brewing, in West Ossipee, where he worked for more than three years.
It was a rocky first year for Meredith’s sole brewpub. Twin Barns was barely opened when its head brewer had to abruptly depart. The owners of the brewery turned to the New Hampshire Brewers Association, which rallied its members to keep the taps flowing until they could hire a new brewer.
Booth, who was hired in November, was one of the very brewers who volunteered his time and expertise to keep Twin Barns in business. He said he saw in Twin Barns an opportunity to focus not only on high-quality, craft beer, but to do so in a place that lined up with his philosophies about how that beer should be enjoyed.
Hobbs is one of the state’s breweries that is actively seeking to expand its production and distribution, with the goal of selling their product throughout the state. Twin Barns, though, wants to keep its beer within an arm’s reach, distributing cans and kegs to just a few places in the Lakes Region. Most of their beer will be poured onsite, where they are crafting an environment meant to change the way modern craft beer is consumed.
“The 2020 culture is flight and flight,” Booth said. Beer connoisseurs order a flight of beer – a sampling of what’s on tap – then light off for the next location. He wants people to instead savor the time they spend there, and focus on the people they’re with, even if that means that their attention is diverted from the nose, notes and mouthfeel of what’s in their glass.
“Beer isn’t about beer, beer is about people,” Booth said. “The best beer that I’ve ever had is when I’ve been drinking beer with old friends, with new friends, playing games, telling stories, not talking about the beer, and just enjoying the experience.”
Picarillo said he and his business partner performed a “pretty exhaustive search” for a new brewer, and decided on the guy from just up the road.
“We were lucky enough to get Randy to agree to come over,” Picarillo said. “I’ve been drinking his beer for quite a while.”
More than just brewing chops, Booth’s beliefs about how his beer should be enjoyed aligned with what Twin Barns is, and what it’s becoming.
More beer pub than restaurant, the Twin Barns business model doesn’t require quick turnover of tables. They actively encourage patrons to linger, play board games, plug in a laptop or read a book.
This summer, patrons will have a lot more to linger over. Picarillo said they are just about ready to build what might be the biggest beer garden in the state, a three-quarter acre space with lawn games, shaded picnic tables and Adirondack chairs. They’ll host events, live music, and will invite food trucks to park there.
It’s just the kind of environment that Booth brews for.
The Taste of the Lakes Region will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Church Landing in Meredith. In total, 20 different food and beverage businesses will be present. Tickets cost $30 in advance, and can be purchased now in Laconia at Hector’s Fine Food and Spirits, Franklin Savings Bank and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, in Meredith at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, or online at www.altrusalaconia.org.
The Taste of the Lakes Region is the principal fund raising event for the Laconia Altrusa Club, which promotes literacy and provides scholarships for local residents.
