WOLFEBORO — Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with HighTime, a high-energy trio from Connemara in Western Ireland. The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will bring the ensemble to Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. HighTime presents traditional and contemporary Celtic music with their own interpretations. The group released their first album in 2018, and then toured Germany during the Irish Spring Tour. Last year, they brought their blend of modern folk and ancient Irish music to the U.S.
In the vibrant atmosphere of continuously evolving traditional music of the west coast of Ireland, two lifelong friends, Ciaran Bolger and Seamus O Flatharta, came together to share their music. They have recently been joined by Michael Coult from Glossup, U.K.
As a child, Bolger learned tin whistle and traditional sean nos singing, and learned guitar as a teen. Although he received formal training in elementary school teaching, he soon left the field to perform full-time. He has been part of the West Coast Trio performing at Walt Disney World, with Celtic Legends, the Irish Music and Dance Show, and at venues around the world.
Seamus O Flatharta is the dancer and harpist for HighTime. He was playing the tin whistle at age 4, and has added bodhran, sean nos singing, and harp to his repertoire of instruments. By the age of 16 he had performed in China, the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. He has been in great demand as a guest artist with many renowned artists, such as Cherish the Ladies, Bill Whelan, the RTE Concert Orchestra. Seamus has collected 23 All Ireland Titles at Fleadh Cheoil na Eireann, the “Irish Feast of Music.”
The newest member of HighTime is from the Manchester area of England, where there is an active traditional music community. Michael Coult also started on the tin whistle at an early age. At 12 he began learning the Irish flute, and soon added bodhran and guitar, but flute and whistle remain his principal instruments. Michael moved to Ireland at 18 to study Traditional Irish Music and Dance at the University of Limerick. While pursuing his degree, he had the opportunity to perform with the Chieftains in the University concert hall. He also participated in an ethnic music exchange to learn different traditional musics from many cultures. Before joining High Time, Michael spent ten years touring with a variety of bands and productions, including Celtic Legends, where he met Ciaran Bolger.
HighTime exemplifies the best of today’s Celtic music artists, as one musician said, “Keeping traditional music alive by refusing to let it stand still.”
This concert is sponsored by Green Mountain Communications, J Clifton Avery Insurance and Taylor Community. Tickets are $25 and are available by visiting Avery Insurance and Black’s Paper & Gift Store, Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith, Greenlaw’s Music and Audio in Laconia, Bayswater Books in Center Harbor, wfriendsofmusic.org, or at the door. Admission is free for high school students with identification and children accompanied by adult ticket purchasers. For more information, visit wfriendsofmusic.org, or call 603-569-2151.
