WOLFEBORO — For nationally-recognized comedian Tom Hayes, performing at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall on Saturday, June 8 for the Wright Museum Comedy Night has special significance.
“I love working with museums because people recognize it as a little more than just entertainment at a bar, so I am really looking forward to it,” he said. “It will give me a chance to not just do comedy but tell real life stories.”
He said the show will have special significance for anyone either from or currently living in New Hampshire. “I have a lot of material about New Hampshire, because I have lived there for 16 years,” he said. “I think it is really special living in a state like New Hampshire and getting off the interstate, go down some country roads, find a little convenient store and be able to buy worms. Every time I try to go back I grab a container of the worms.”
Hayes said another thing he has noticed about New Hampshire is that some towns appear to feature yard sales down every road. “It looks like they are, but they aren’t and they are so sensitive,” he said. “You ask them how much the TV set is and they say they are watching it now and it isn’t for sale. Those are some of my New Hampshire jokes.”
Tickets for the evening, which will feature a beer and wine cash bar, are $25 and available online by visiting wrightmuseum.org. There will also be a silent auction with Red Sox tickets, autographed sports prints and more. Tickets may also be purchased at the museum and Black’s Paper Store. Event sponsors include Matrix Business Concepts, Eastern Propane & Oil, Melanson Real Estate and Linda Matchett.
