LOONS

Last year, there were 435 loons on New Hampshire’s lakes. (Courtesy photo/Squam Lakes Natural Science Center)

“Norman it’s the loons. Listen they are welcoming us back.”

Remember "On Golden Pond?" The movie, released in Dec. 1981, featured Henry Fonda as Norman, Katharine Hepburn as Ethel, Jane Fonda as their only daughter Chelsea, and Doug McKeon as Billy Ray, the young son of Chelsea’s beau who is left with the elderly couple on the lake (our beloved Squam Lake) for his summer vacation. The film opens with an exquisite close-up of loons over piano music by American composer Robert David Grusin. "On Golden Pond" was nominated for Academy Awards in several categories, and while the loons didn’t receive any recognition, they play a leading role.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.