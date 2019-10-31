LACONIA — Barbara Madden and Doris Citron are co-directing the Taylor Playreaders in a production of 'The Flattering Word,' written by George Kelly in 1918.
The play takes place in a parsonage in Youngstown, Ohio at the East Hillcrest Grace Reformed Church. The play demonstrates how flattery, accurate or not, is effective and pleasing to most people. The playwright uses the language and humor of the early 1900s.
There will be one performance at Taylor Community on Monday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. The community is invited to attend, at no charge.
