MEREDITH — Summer offers an opportunity for exploring music, movement and all aspects of theatre at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department’s Journey theatre day camp.
Designed in age-appropriate sessions and taught by theatre professionals, students can expect a wide range of art and performance activities.
Camp 1 is for ages five to seven, and and Camp 2 is for ages 8 to 11. Each are one-week sessions, which end with a showcase performance for family and friends.
For middle schoolers, the summer offers Upper Camp, three, two-week sessions for ages 12-14, with a showcase for each of the two-week sessions on the last Friday of each.
Tuition for camps 1 and 2 is $300 per week, and Upper Camp is $500 per two-week session. Each camper receives a tee-shirt. For information about financial assistance, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/theatre-camp-2019.
In partnership with New Hampton School, sessions are held on their campus. To register, call Timothy at 603-279-0333, or visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/theatre-camp-2019.
