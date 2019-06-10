MEREDITH — Buffalo, Chicago, San Francisco and Beverly Hills are all locations of summer productions at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse this summer. Musicals, dramas, comedies, and a full company of professionals all take center stage to offer audiences entertainment and thought-provoking experiences from June into September.
Academy Award-winning director and actor Ernest Thompson takes the lead with a new production of 'On Golden Pond.' As director, Thompson will be revisiting the play he wrote decades earlier and deconstructing it. And in portraying Norman, Thompson said, “I consider it an honor to follow in the footsteps of thousands of actors who have preceded me.” Joining him in the cast are Lisa Bostnar as Ethel, Anna Rock as Chelsea, Adam Kee as Bill Ray, Landon Shaw as Charlie, and Cody Hodgins as Billy Ray. The show runs June 12-22.
Ken Ludwig’s 'Moon Over Buffalo' delivers the truth that much of the drama of theatre is behind the scenes. Performances are June 26-July 6, with no show July 4.
The Tony Award-winning musical 'Avenue Q' will transport the audience to a quirky quarter where musical characters explore the dynamics of what it means to be a neighbor, with puppets. But not puppets from childhood; these puppets swear, but endear themselves to audiences despite foul language and adult situations. The play opens July 11 and runs through July 20.
'Chicago' the musical comes to the Lakes Region, the only place in New England to see this award-winner north of Broadway. Actors, singers, and dancers will be performing on sets designed by Emmy Award-winner Melissa Shakun, returning to the playhouse for this production. Also returning is director Clayton Phillips who will direct the large cast that includes Ashley Whalley as Velma Kelly, Haley Jones as Roxie Hart, John-Michael Breen as Amos Hart, and Steve McCoy as Billy Flynn. The three-week run is July 25-Aug. 10.
Dining with prospective in-laws can be daunting, particularly when a traditional San Francisco household is about to welcome, sight unseen, their daughter’s new love, who happens to be a black man. Progressive thinking meets progressive reality, treated with humor and warmth in this new stage version of the film. 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,' like the film, revisits the ongoing conversation about mixed race and generational differences. See it Aug. 14-24.
Closing out the summer Aug. 28-Sept. 7 'California Suite' brings the audience on a journey to California, where one suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel is home-away-from-home to visitors from New York City, Philadelphia, London, and Chicago, all with their own tales to tell. The show was written by Neil Simon, who weaves four tales in this comedy.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse will continue their Made in America-themed year with productions scheduled through December. Visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org for more information, or call 603-279-0333.
