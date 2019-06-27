GILMANTON — Since 2015, Bill Donahue has run the Scriven Arts Colony, which hosts free to the public poetry readings, film screenings and more in his circa 1790 barn. There are four speakers lined up for this summer. All events are at 7 p.m., and the June 29 event takes place at the Gilmanton Year Round Library, 1385 New Hampshire Route 140, while the events on Aug. 2, Aug. 10, and Aug. 17 will take place at the barn at 452 New Hampshire Route 140.
On June 29, writer David Rowell will offer a literary reading. Rowell is the deputy editor of 'The Washington Post Magazine' and also an amateur drummer. His new nonfiction book, 'Wherever the Sound Takes You,' sees him traveling the world, moving between the Swiss Alps and a death metal concert in Maryland, as he meditates on musicians’ close relationships with their instruments.
On Aug. 2, novelist Chelsey Philpot of Gilmanton will give a reading. Philpot is the author of two novels, 'Even in Paradise' and 'Be Good Be Real Be Crazy,' and also a journalist who’s written for 'The New York Times' and 'Slate.' She’ll discuss how Gilmanton shaped her writing career and inspired her fiction.
On Aug. 10, Justin Guarino will give a talk with a slideshow about his outdoor adventures in Gilmanton and the wider world. A graduate of Gilmanton School, Guarino is an elite mountaineer who has notched first ascents in India and on the remote crags of Mount Washington, where he trains amid the world’s worst weather. He is now an instructor at the International Mountain Climbing School in North Conway.
On Aug. 17, visual artist Soo Sunny Park will give a talk with a slideshow. A studio art professor at Dartmouth, Park builds sculptures from building supplies like chain link fencing, wire, Plexiglass, drywall and rebar, which recently inspired the spring clothing line at the fashion company Delpozo. She’ll present slides of her work as she discusses her process.
For more information, visit scrivenartscolony.com.
