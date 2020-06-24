New Hampshire band Recycled Percussion, whose Chaos & Kindness store opened last year in Lakeport, earned a Boston/New England Regional Emmy Award win on June 20 for their television show of the same name.
The band was recognized for a Magazine Program or Special for the "Chaos & Kindness" episode "Tony." Band leader Justin Spencer produced the episode with Ryan Vezina, which featured Tony Zane as the on-air performer. Keller Nunley edited the show.
Recycled Percussion was nominated in five other categories, including documentary for a segment on The Fallen Seven, Vezina for editor of "Chaos & Kindness" in a non-news program, Spencer for director of "Chaos & Kindness" in a post-produced show, the "Chaos & Kindness" episode "25 In 7" in the arts and entertainment category, and "Chaos & Kindness: Erasing The Stigma Of Mental Health" for a societal concern program or special.
The band is planning a 24-hour, live stream show set to air this weekend. The live stream starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27 and ends at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 28. The setlist includes tributes to music of the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s, guest performers, a dance class, a game show segment, a mental health discussion, and plenty of time for requests. Tickets are available by visiting chaosandkindness.store/collections/all/products/24-hour-concert-spectacle. Links to the live stream will be emailed to fans holding tickets tomorrow.
