TILTON — Artist Acacia Rogers will teach a 6-week acrylic painting course at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
This beginner-friendly class is a good start for any new painter, or a repertoire-builder for the intermediate artist. Rogers will use a combination of academic principals with her own techniques to improve and refine artists' representational painting skills.
Rogers will cover everything from materials and how to select them, to color mixing and values, choosing references, and using layers to build dimension, with ample side by side easel time and a group critique. Students will bring their own supplies.
To learn more or sign up, email AcaciaRogersArt@gmail.com or visit AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt. LRAA Gallery is at 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132 at Tanger Outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.