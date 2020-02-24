LACONIA — The Ladies Philoptochos Society of Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church invites the community to attend a Pysanky egg decorating demonstration and workshops. This craft is usually done during Great Lent.
Traditionally a Ukrainian and Eastern European art form, eggs are decorated using a wax-resistant method of dyes. The eggs are given away in celebration of Pascha and spring. For more information on the tradition, visit globetrottinkids.com/pysanky-ukrainian-easter-eggs.
Presbytera Ann Routos will lead a demonstration on Sunday, March 2, 12:30- 1:30 p.m. at the church. She will also be teaching a two-part workshop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29. Students will complete one egg throughout the two workshops. No experience is needed, as even even eggs with simple designs will be attractive. All supplies will be provided.
Routos makes Pysanky eggs with her family during Great Lent.
The demonstration and workshops will be at Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 N. Main St. The cost is $10 per family. Children age six or older are welcome to attend with their parents.
To register, email dawntriconi@gmail.com or call 352-584-6482.
Before the workshops, all are invited to attend service at 10 a.m. and coffee hour.
