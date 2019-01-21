PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Chamber Singers will return to the Wolfeboro stage on Sunday, Feb. 3. The concert will be held at the First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St., at 2 p.m.
“The Chamber Singers have delighted audiences around the world, and we are looking forward to wonderful performance of eclectic and entertaining music,” said Carl Crosley, president of the Wolfeboro Friends of Music, the group hosting the event.
The Chamber Singers are an elite group of PSU students majoring in music or theater. They have performed throughout the U.S., Canada, England, South Africa, Vietnam, Italy, Chile, and North Korea. The Wolfeboro concert will immediately follow their most recent tour in Puerto Rico.
Dr. Dan Perkins conducts the Chamber Singers. Now in his 27th year at PSU, Dr. Perkins is the Stevens-Bristow distinguished professor of music and director of choral activities. He is active as a guest conductor and clinician around the world. Dr. Perkins is co-founder and music director of the New Hampshire Master Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, music director of the Manchester Choral Society and Orchestra, principal guest conductor and director of choral activities for the New Hampshire Music Festival, and pianist for the Trio Veritas.
The Chamber Singers perform music of all periods and styles. Selections will range from classical to contemporary. The concert is sponsored by Paul and Debbie Zimmerman, J. Clifton Avery Insurance Company, and the Taylor Community. It is the fifth of eight events presented by the Wolfeboro Friends of Music; running September through May.
Tickets are available for $25, and can be purchased at the door, Black’s Paper Store, or Avery Insurance, Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith, by calling 603-569-2151, or by visiting wfriendsofmusic.org. High school students with identification, or a child accompanied by an adult with a ticket will be admitted free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.