CONCORD — He’s 50 percent comedian, 50 percent magician, and 100 percent dragon.
Piff the Magic Dragon (“You may know [his] brother … Steve”) will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.
After earning national acclaim on NBC’s America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff The Magic Dragon offers a mythical mixture of wizardry, wit, and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show. Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, the dynamic duo perform nightly at his residency at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, in the newly renamed “Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.”
In addition to the residency, Piff — along with Jade Simone (a genuine Las Vegas Showgirl) and Francis the Squire (a.k.a. "the Eunuch in a Tunic") — currently performs across the U.S. and Canada.
Piff, who recently filmed his first one-hour special featuring his good friend, Penn Jillette, was nominated for “Casino Comedian of the Year,” alongside Bill Engvall and Sebastian Maniscalco.
Tickets for the April 25 performance are available at 603-225-1111, online at www.ccanh.com, and at the box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
