TILTON — Photographers can watch others using Photoshop, but the best way to learn is by doing. The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery will offer a hands-on workshop on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The workshop using tools within Photoshop will be led by local photographer and instructor Ellen Goddard Jacques. Cut-and-paste tools within Photoshop allow users to create fun and unique images, and can also be used to create photographic works of art.
Participants will learn how to select parts of images using lasso and quick-selection tools, then move, rotate and resize them for creative effect. Functions such as masking, warping and transform will be demonstrated through hands-on practice, with step-by-step instruction.
In addition, participants will learn how to create and stack layers, change the color of a section of an image, and cut and paste image components for creative effect. All participants will be given a series of images to work on and the class will learn together. Participants must have a current version of Photoshop installed on their own laptop or tablet.
The workshop will start at 9 a.m. at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery, at Tanger Outlets. The class size is limited. For more information or to register, contact egoddardphotography@gmail.com or 603-867-4101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.