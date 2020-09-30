LACONIA — Once an Outlaw will be performing at Pitman's Freight Room Friday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m.
Once an Outlaw was formed by former members of the Southern rock band the Outlaws, including guitarist Chris “Hitman” Hicks (1989-1996), guitarist Chris Anderson (1986-1989, 2005-2018) and bassist Jeff Howell (1993-1996), brought together by Chuck Farrell, former guitarist of New England tribute band the Peacheaters.
Since leaving the Outlaws, Hicks has been a member of the Marshall Tucker Band, touring and recording with them since 1996. Howell, prior to joining the Outlaws, had been a member of the transplanted English blues band Foghat (1988-1991), and after leaving the Outlaws returned to Foghat to continue touring and recording (2010, 2015). Anderson's two stints with the Outlaws were in between touring or writing for performers such as Bad Company, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams, Jr. and Stephen Stills. Along with Peacheater drummer A.J. Vallee, the musicians formed the new group Once an Outlaw.
The audience can expect to hear songs like “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Hurry Sundown,” “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Take the Highway,” ”Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City,” and “Tell Mama.”
Admission is $40, and doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations call 603-494-3334. Pitman's Freight Room is at 94 New Salem St.
