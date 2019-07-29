MEREDITH — 'Chicago' the musical is now open at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Expect razzle-dazzle from the jazz age of America’s second city as 'Chicago' carries the energy of the late 1920s in a story ripped from the headlines of the time. The Kander, Ebb, and Fosse musical is based on the 1926 play written by Chicago Tribune reporter turned writer Maurine Dallas Wilkins.
After two Broadway runs and a feature film, the stories and songs have become part of American musical history. After Roxie Hart wields the pistol that successfully lays her lover to rest, her loving husband Amos at first confesses, then recants. Roxie finds herself in Chicago’s Cook County Jail with murderess Velma Kelly and five other merry widows.
Enter Billy Flynn, a Chicago defense attorney. Velma and Roxie vie for acquittal, as Flynn pulls out all the stops.
The original Broadway production 1973-75 received Tony nominations in almost every category. The 1996 production is still running, swept award categories for Best Revival in 1997’s Tony and Drama Desk Awards.
Melissa Shakun returns to the playhouse to design the 'Chicago' sets, with an Emmy Award in hand for set design of last year’s televised live 'Jesus Christ Superstar.' Director Clayton Phillips has overseen other productions for the playhouse including 'Cabaret,' 'High Society,' 'Sylvia,' and last season’s 'Master Harold...,' and regularly directs from Arizona to Florida and between. The cast includes Ashley Whalley as Velma, Haley Jones as Roxie, John-Michael Breen as Amos, Caleb Albert as Billy Flynn, and a host of other new and returning actors.
Performances Monday-Saturday, through Aug. 10, with 2 p.m. matinees on Aug. 1, Aug. 5, and Aug. 8. The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department will offer a backstage tour and discussion on Wednesday, July 31, and a pre-show symposium on Thursday, Aug. 8. Special events are free for audiences on those dates.
The summer professional season is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, and show sponsors for 'Chicago' are The Laconia Daily Sun, Chippers, and Lakes Region Fence. For more information and tickets, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or call 603-279-0333.
