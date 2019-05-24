Michelle Arnosky Sherburne to offer underground railroad presentation in Gilmanton

GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Historical Society will open its 2019 program season with a presentation on New Hampshire and the Underground Railroad, on Tuesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works. Michelle Arnosky Sherburne will present her research on the railroad in New Hampshire.
Sherburne is the production and marketing manager at 'The Journal Opinion' in Bradford, Vermont. She has freelanced for magazines and newspapers since the 1990s. Sherburne spent 25 years researching Vermont and New Hampshire’s Underground Railroad network and learning about the abolitionist movement.
Sherburne has written and edited four books.
The society’s 2019 program series will continue on the fourth Tuesday of each month, June through September, with programs featuring Gilmanton history, including a walking tour of Smith Meetinghouse Cemetery on June 25 at 6 p.m., Doug Towle’s antique Gilmanton homes on July 23, the 12th New Hampshire Regiment during the Civil War on Aug. 27; and a brief history of Gilmanton’s churches on Sept. 24.
Social hour and refreshments begin at 7 p.m., and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. The society’s museum in the basement of Old Town Hall will be open at 7 p.m. All programs are free and open to the public, and donations to support the work of the society are welcome.
