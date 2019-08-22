MEREDITH — The Lakes Region 40th Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25. The festival, originally organized by local artists, has been sponsored by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce for the past 39 years, and is held on Main Street and amongst the shops at Mill Falls Marketplace. Residents and visitors are reminded that the Main Street and upper parking lot of Mill Falls will be closed to traffic Aug. 24-25, and no overnight parking is allowed on Main Street or the upper lot of Mill Falls on the night of Friday, Aug. 23.
With the support of Meredith Village Savings Bank, the festival will feature over 80 juried artists and craftsmen, musical entertainment, and culinary delights.
Lakes Region Airport Shuttle will provide transportation to and from the events on Main Street. The shuttle will run continuously from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days from two lots on Route 3, one north and one south of the traffice light.
Both days will feature a full schedule of musical entertainment under a tent at Community Park on Main Street. The music will offer a wide range of Americana, country, jazz, swing, and popular tunes. Hear The Sweetbloods, Ray Porcell, Mark Elbaum, Christine Chaisson, and Jarrod Taylor.
Hot dogs and sodas will be available from the Altrusa Club of Meredith and the Chocorua Lodge of Masons will offer servings of homemade pie and ice cream. The Belknap Mill Quilter’s Guild will display and offer raffle tickets for a handmade quilt.
For more information about this event, call 603-279-6121 or email info@meredithareachamber.com.
