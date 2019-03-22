LACONIA — Join Lakes Region Public Access Television at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, March 23, for the LRPA After Dark presentation of 1946’s suspenseful thriller 'The Stranger,' directed and starring Orson Welles, and also starring Loretta Young and Edward G. Robinson.
Robinson plays Wilson, an investigator with the Allied War Crimes Commission, looking for Franz Kindler, played by Welles, a notorious Nazi war criminal.
Released in 1946, 'The Stranger' is the first American feature film to include documentary footage of Nazi concentration camps. 'The Stranger' is the least known of Welles’ movies.
LRPA TV is on Atlantic Broadband channel 25. Live streaming is available by visiting www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.