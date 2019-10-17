MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be offering a Ukrainian egg workshop with League-juried artist Shannon Wallis on Saturday, Oct. 27. There is a morning class, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and an afternoon class, 1:30-5 p.m.
Learn the Ukrainian egg art of pysanky, with a twist. In the class, learn how to divide an egg, use hot beeswax applied with a kistka funnel to draw on the egg over aniline dyes, and create a Jack-O-Lantern Halloween decoration.
Wallis, a former nursery school and elementary school art teacher, has been doing pysanky in Vermont since 1994 when she learned the technique from another teacher. Wallis, with no Ukrainian ancestry, has fallen in love the art form. She finds both traditional and modern designs enticing, especially involving geometry. Wallis has recently become a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen in mixed media. Besides being an egg artist, she is a potter and mother of two teenagers.
Tuition is $40 per student, and there is an additional $10 materials fee.
Students are encouraged to bring reading glasses if needed and clothes that may be stained, and the materials fee of $10 in cash or check payable to Shannon Wallis. Students can also bring water and a snack. The instructor will provide one egg, egg pad, kistkas, dyes, beeswax, pencils, markers, candles, paper towels, egg blower, gloves, spray gloss, leaf or gold findings, stands, handouts and a safe transportation method for the finished piece.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920, or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes, and www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
