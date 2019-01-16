With temperature dropping into the teens and even single digits, it is time for some rib-sticking comfort food. I’m going to take a new approach this week, and find some easy solutions to cold-weather cooking. Normally, I’m a “from scratch” cook, but due to a recent fall which resulted in three broken ribs, I'll take the easy way to preparing a meal. On a recent trip to the supermarket, I started noticing how many options there were for meal “starters,” and I’m going to give you a few recipes in which a partially prepared base is used, and you personalize it with your own touches.
Everybody loves macaroni and cheese, so let’s start there. I was overwhelmed by the number of mac and cheese bases to choose from, but I finally decided on a Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese Dinner, a name I was familiar with, and knew the cheese was good.
Macaroni, Ham and Cheese Dinner
Following the directions on the package, cook the pasta: drain but do not rinse. Do not overcook the pasta. When the pasta is returned to the pan, add the cheese sauce over the hot pasta.
At this point, there are a few options to personalize the dish. I like to add four ounces boneless ham steak, found in the cooler racks of the meat department. I cut the meat into cubes, and add it to the hot macaroni, folding it in.
Another option is to add a half-cup of thawed, frozen peas, or any green vegetable of choice.
Turn the mixture into an oven-proof serving dish, warm in a 325-degree oven for 10 minutes, and Voila! Dinner for 3 or 4 cold and hungry people!
Another choice along the same line is a product called “Seeds of Change – Certified Organic Mushroom Simmer Sauce.” For this creation, you will need the sauce packet and 1 pound of chicken, beef, vegetables, or other protein, cooked through. And simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, or until heated through.
If you have leftover roast chicken, or the end of a beef or pork roast, throw it in the pot, and simmer. To gild the lily as one says, you may turn this mixture into an oven proof serving dish, top with mashed potatoes*, and warm in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or until heated through. You have a classic “Shepard’s Pie!”
*A word about mashed potatoes. I love potatoes! I even wrote a book about them, “Potato Salad-Fifty Favorite Recipes” (Chronicle Publishers), now out of print but available through Amazon. But at the moment it is daunting for me to peel potatoes, boil them, and them mash them into creamy goodness. I was overwhelmed by the choices of dried potatoes in packages, I chose the “Idahoan” brand, since I recognized the company that had given me good information for my book. So many choices within the brand! I chose the “Butter and Herb” mashed potatoes for the topping of my Shepard’s pie. I followed the directions on the packet, and spread the fluffy mashed potatoes over the “Simmer Sauce” preparation in the oven proof dish, put in the oven as instructed above. I was intrigued by the package of “Idahoan Premium Hash Browns”, and will let you know about that product at a later date. Most of the “off the shelf” products that I chose, were either organic, gluten free, or no artificial flavors added.
I also noticed many varieties of “Slow Cooker Instant Meal Starter” using beef, pork, chicken as the meat additive. The “Slow cooker Meal Starter – Southwestern Chili” called for 2 pounds pork shoulder, diced and 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chilis. The kidney beans, great northern beans, tomato and chili pepper seasoning were included the package. I wouldn’t cook, or advocate cooking from, the “Premade” section of your grocery store, but from time to time, it is definitely an option.
Bon Appetit!
