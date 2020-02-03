LACONIA — Jonathan Hively will portray Thomas Edison in period costume and dialogue Monday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
Thomas Edison, 1847-1931, held 1,093 patents. He was the inventor of the electric light bulb, mimeograph, clear adhesive tape, phonograph, motion pictures, medical equipment, and the storage battery. He was a key figure in developing the electric industry, as well as improving upon the telegraph and the telephone.
The free event is open to the public. During the presentation, learn about this well-known inventor. Hively personally interviewed Edison’s son Theodore, helping him shed light on the history and contributions of the “Genius from Menlo Park.”
Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.