LACONIA — Johnny Blue Horn is a veteran of the Northeast regional music scene, performing a variety of styles with many collaborators. He’s been singing most of his life and has a voice reminiscent of Stevie Ray Vaughn, Bobby Blue Bland, or Clarence Carter. See Johnny Blue Horn and the Caretakers perform Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m., in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. The free event is open to the public. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
