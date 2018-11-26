PLYMOUTH — Interlakes Theatre will present 'Home for the Holidays' at The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$35, and may be reserved in person at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main St., by phone at 603-536-2551, or by visiting www.flyingmonkeynh.com.
This family-friendly holiday extravaganza, created and directed by Patrick Dorow, has been a tradition in New England for the past seven years. The show is performed in Broadway-production style with a full set, costumes and dances. The high-energy, fast-paced show includes original vocal arrangements and medleys of nearly 50 holiday songs.
This year’s production will feature professional performers including Ashley D. Kelley from Netflix’s 'Insatiable' and 'Luke Cage' and the off-Broadway productions of 'Bella: An American Tall Tale' and 'Eve’s Song;' Merrill Peiffer from the national Broadway tour of 'Mamma Mia;' Brittney Mack from the national tour of 'Memphis,' the off-Broadway production of 'Black Nativity Now,' and FOX’s 'Empire;' Brandon Omega from the off-Broadway production of 'Dear Jane' and HBO’s 'High Maintenance;' Laurence Katz from the national tour of 'Altar Boyz,' Mikey LoBalsamo and Julia Suriano of the Lakes Region; Chelsea Hermann, Sam St. Jean and Rachel Pantazis of the Seacoast; and NYC-based performer Jared Thomas Roberts.
This production will also feature a cast of local kids, including Molly Cronin, Reese Dutile, Forest Hamel, Michael Hood, Mackenzie Jollie, Gus Kusch, and Katie Scadova. The man in red will also be making an appearance.
For more information, visit www.flyingmonkeynh.com, or call 603-536-2551.
