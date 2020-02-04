MEREDITH — The Interlakes Summer Theatre, named 2019 Best Live Theatre in the Lakes Region, and Interlakes Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for the 2020 Summer Season on Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-noon, and Sunday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The children’s company is comprised of children and teens ages nine to 18. The children's theatre will stage three shows: 'Frozen, Jr.' on July 11-12; 'Once Upon a Mattress G2K,' July 24-25, and 'Newsies,' Aug. 8-9. Each show requires a two-week commitment, with rehearsals held Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Students may participate in one, two or all three shows. There is no charge to participate.
Interlakes Summer Theatre is also searching for Asian, Eurasian and Amerasian children for the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical 'The King & I,' based on 'Anna & The King of Siam.' Roles include the King’s children and wives, depending on age. There is speaking role, Prince Chulalongkorn, for a young teenage Asian boy, and a singing role for a Caucasian boy with an unchanged voice, approximately age 10. The rehearsal period is during the day from July 2nd-July 12, with dress rehearsals both day & evening on July 14, and daytime July 15th. The show plans to run for a total of 12 performances from July 15-July 26th.
All candidates should be prepared to sing a song. A script will be provided.
The auditions will be held at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium at Inter-Lakes High School. Candidates may arrive anytime and only need stay for their audition. Auditions will end promptly as scheduled.
The theatre is also auditioning actors at the A1 Conference, StrawHat Auditions, the New England Theatre Conference, and holding callbacks in New York City for the full season of shows, which includes 'A Chorus Line,' 'The King & I,' 'Grease,' and 'Cats.'
For more information, call 603-707-6035.
