When we were children, our family would occasionally travel to the Weirs to sail on the M/S Mount Washington around Lake Winnipesauke. That was decades ago. Recently I decided to spend a morning on the M/V Sophie C., the mail boat that sails from the Weirs twice a day.

It was a glorious day, perfect for sitting on the top deck and allowing us a view across the landscape to the various mountain ranges including Ossipee, Sandwich, Squam, Belknap, and Gunstock. Captain Jim Morash shared the fascinating history of Winnipesauke through ongoing commentary. The first boat delivering mail to the inhabitants of the 274 islands was in 1892. That was a time when there were farms and cows on many of the islands. Today there are four operating farms. According to legend, Lake Winnipesaukee got its name as “smile of the Great Spirit” because of two Native American who fell in love. Weir is a basket often used to catch fish, specifically shad, in the channel, which is where the name of this popular beach resort originated.

