LACONIA – Economic downturns are not only hard on people, they can be hard on pets. Recognizing the sudden and ongoing impact the pandemic had on the economy, the NH Humane Society is building off its mission to help support pets that may have been lost or abandoned during this time. The recently launched “Gimme Five” campaign is dedicated to supporting these animals, and all donations to the Humane Society made in May will be matched.
The campaign, which launched on May 5, encourages people to make donations of $5, $50 or $500 to support the ongoing work of the NH Humane Society. The campaign is managed through the NH Humane Society’s Facebook page, where donations can be made. They can also be made by visiting nhhumane.org. The campaign has set a goal of raising $10,000 during the month.
“People say it all the time: That was amazing! GIMME FIVE! We did it! GIMME FIVE! Giving five is a visible and tangible way to celebrate an accomplishment, to provide encouragement, or to show friendship. Giving five to the NH Humane Society does all of those good things! We need it now more than ever and we are so grateful for your support,” said Charles Stanton, NH Humane Society executive director. “It may not seem like a $5 donation can make a difference but running a marathon begins with a single step. If we all take those steps together, imagine the impact we can have,” he added.
A $5 gift can provide food to one of the pets relying on the NH Humane Society or on an individual who cannot afford pet food. Or $5 can provide the crucial medicine and medical care to a pet that needs help. Because NH Humane – like many other nonprofits – cannot conduct traditional fundraising events at this time when the needs for support spikes, online campaigns are critical. As a result, NH Humane is encouraging the community and all of its friends and followers to like and share the campaign links online and encourage others to donate.
“Our caring staff can make sure we can continue providing essential care and respond to the needs of lost or abandoned pets in the communities we serve. They need care and they deserve love and happiness. With your help, we can make sure NH Humane remains a consistent and loving place for the pets that need us,” added Stanton.
To learn more about NH Humane Society’s Gimme Five campaign or to make a donation, visit the organization’s Facebook page. To learn more about NH Humane, visit nhhumane.org.
